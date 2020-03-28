Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Imax to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

