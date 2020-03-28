Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.19. Infosys shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 29,554,976 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

