Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

