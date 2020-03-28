Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 1,046,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.