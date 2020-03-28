Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $25.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

XENT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 532,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

