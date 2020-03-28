INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

INTL Fcstone stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 123,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,518. INTL Fcstone has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $665.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963 over the last three months. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

