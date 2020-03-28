Invesque Inc (IVQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TSE:IVQ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Invesque from C$6.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

