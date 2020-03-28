Invesque Inc (IVQ.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE IVQ.U traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$6.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

