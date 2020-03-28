Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 73,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.19. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.60%. Analysts predict that Investar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Insiders have bought 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Investar by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Investar by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

