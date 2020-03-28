iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IGSB stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,705. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

