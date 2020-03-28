Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 281,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,984,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

