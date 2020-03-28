Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITRI. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

