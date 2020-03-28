J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives $200.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. 145,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

