Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

JRSH traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $245,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

