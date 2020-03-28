JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2,768.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 64,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

JBLU stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,902,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,234. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

