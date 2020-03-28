KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $28.13 Average PT from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 2,335,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

