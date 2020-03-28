Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of Kontoor Brands worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 1,984,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.