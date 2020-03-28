Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 12,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

