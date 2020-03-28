Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 25th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

LIF traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 266,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.81. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

