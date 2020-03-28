Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $233.55

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.92, but opened at $233.55. Lam Research shares last traded at $260.34, with a volume of 3,165,950 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

