Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.12% of Lennar worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,537. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

