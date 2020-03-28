Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

LGF.B stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,280,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,291. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

