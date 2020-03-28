Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
LGF.B stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,280,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,291. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
