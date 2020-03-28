LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of LivePerson worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 219,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

