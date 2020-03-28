LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. LRAD has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that LRAD will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

