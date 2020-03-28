LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. LRAD has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.
In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
