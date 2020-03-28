Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 26,133,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

