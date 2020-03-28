Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,133,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

