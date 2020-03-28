Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.
Macy’s stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,133,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
