Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Shares of MEC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,377. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $132.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110 over the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
