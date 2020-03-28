Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MEC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,377. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $132.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

