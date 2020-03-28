Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 810.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,217 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,699,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,044. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

