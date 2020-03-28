Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. 1,663,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,333. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

