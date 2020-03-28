MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

