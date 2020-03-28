Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.
COOP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 915,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,654. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
