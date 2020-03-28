Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

COOP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 915,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,654. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

