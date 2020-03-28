Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.

MYL traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,368. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

