Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $8,166,156 and have sold 43,559 shares worth $670,034. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,498,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,150,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 783,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,427. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

