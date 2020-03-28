Nexty Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Nexty has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a market cap of $436,222.04 and $7,095.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02513734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00194899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

