NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.88. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 4,928,384 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

