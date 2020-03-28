NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.88. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 4,928,384 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.
