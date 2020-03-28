ODEM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $417,168.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $417,168.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02513734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00194899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

