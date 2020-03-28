Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Orbit International’s previous None dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Orbit International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Orbit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

