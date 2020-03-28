Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Orthopediatrics worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS remained flat at $$36.25 during trading hours on Friday. 132,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,362. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

