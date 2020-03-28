Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

OR stock traded down C$1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.10. The company had a trading volume of 896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,316. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

