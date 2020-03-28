Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

OR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,296. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

