Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,987,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 4,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $39,555.00. Insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

