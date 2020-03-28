Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 6,785,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,987,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

