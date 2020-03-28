PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE:PMT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

