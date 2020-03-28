Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TSE:PBL traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.17. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$25.08. The firm has a market cap of $385.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.62.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.