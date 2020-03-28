PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 855.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 476,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

