Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,925 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 513,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

