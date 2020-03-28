Quantum Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

