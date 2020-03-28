Quantum Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Quantum Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

AES stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,364. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

