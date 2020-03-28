Quantum Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quantum Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

CSCO stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,261,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

